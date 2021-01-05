NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, NIX has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. NIX has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $60,050.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.89 or 0.03366011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00477976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.20 or 0.01269503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00408152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00181016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,447,266 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

