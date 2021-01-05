NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.85.

NKE stock opened at $140.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,170 shares of company stock valued at $69,978,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

