NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NGM) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NGM traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,882. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

