NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.39

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 1471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

