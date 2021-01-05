NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NXGPY opened at $49.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. NEXT has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

