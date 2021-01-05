NewYorkCoin (NYC) 1-Day Volume Hits $160.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $160.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00467299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 149% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,755,360,338 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

