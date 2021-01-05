Newton Hits 24 Hour Volume of $994,993.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $994,993.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

