Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

