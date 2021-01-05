Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NWL opened at $21.71 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

