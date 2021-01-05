New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

