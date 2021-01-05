Neural Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $19,456.67 and $84.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

