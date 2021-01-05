NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

NBSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

