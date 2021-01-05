Netko Price Tops $0.0089 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded up 344.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Netko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Netko has traded 780.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netko has a market capitalization of $103,770.55 and $2.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00317419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00521658 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00049903 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko (NETKO) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 11,670,465 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

