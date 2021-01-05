NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $489,481.04. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $508,552.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,717 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

