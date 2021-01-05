NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

NetApp has raised its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

