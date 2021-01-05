Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

NSRGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

