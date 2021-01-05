NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. Analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

