NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

