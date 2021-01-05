NativeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,698.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and $11,698.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 102% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,440,759 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

