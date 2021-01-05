National Bank Financial Increases Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) stock remained flat at $C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,370. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.
About Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V)
