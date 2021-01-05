National Bank Financial Increases Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target to C$0.75

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) stock remained flat at $C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,370. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

