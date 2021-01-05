Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NSSC opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

