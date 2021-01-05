NAGA (NGC) Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $4,650.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

