Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives $1.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.