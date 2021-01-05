Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives $1.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
