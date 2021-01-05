Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) were down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 1,671,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,076,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.