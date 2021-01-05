Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) Trading 28% Higher

Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST) shares traded up 28% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 960,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.01.

About Mustang Energy PLC (MUST.L) (LON:MUST)

Mustang Energy PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business or asset with operations in the energy or natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

