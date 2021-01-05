Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 929,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

