Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $34,569.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.