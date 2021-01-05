Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.93. 140,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,083. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.41.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.6088899 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

