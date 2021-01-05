MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.83. 666,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 607,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $784.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.