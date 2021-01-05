MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.83. 666,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 607,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $784.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
