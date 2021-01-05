M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $422,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

