M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.41. 44,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,446. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.