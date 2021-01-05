M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 617,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

