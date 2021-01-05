M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.48. 9,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,115. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

