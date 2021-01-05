M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 228,064 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.