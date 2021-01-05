M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,327. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.