M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 72,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.