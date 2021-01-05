MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $29.14. 5,585,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 1,993,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

