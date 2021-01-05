Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Shares Up 7.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27. 1,040,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 118,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,598,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

