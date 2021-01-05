Morgan Stanley Purchases 913 Shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.64% of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLX. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

SLX stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

