Morgan Stanley Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,148,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,444,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

