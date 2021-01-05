Morgan Stanley Increases Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MUJ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 1,840 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $82,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.