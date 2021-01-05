Morgan Stanley Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

MDGL stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

