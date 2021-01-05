Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

