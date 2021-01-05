Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Sasol worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.46. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

