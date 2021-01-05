Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,761 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

VRTS stock opened at $212.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

