MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $713,545.56 and $1,137.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016480 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000931 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,594,366 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

