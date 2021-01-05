Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,707.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $28,707.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00419373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.