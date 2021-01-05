Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Shares Up 7%

Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. 388,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 78,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Monaker Group worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Monaker Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

