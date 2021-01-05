Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. 2,738,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,160,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

