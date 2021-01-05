Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. 2,738,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,160,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
