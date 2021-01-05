Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $221,025.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $221,025.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00280922 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026133 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,584,267 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,536 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.